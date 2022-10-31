Area bands move on to state band finals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several high school bands are heading to Indiana State Finals this Saturday.

Class C will be up first with Vincennes Lincoln and Princeton Community.

North, Reitz, and Jasper are in Class B.

Forest Park, Southridge, Mater Dei are in class D.

Castle is in Class A.

Good luck to all those Tri-State bands.

State finals are at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

