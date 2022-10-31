Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Area bands move on to state band finals

Newscast Recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several high school bands are heading to Indiana State Finals this Saturday.

Class C will be up first with Vincennes Lincoln and Princeton Community.

North, Reitz, and Jasper are in Class B.

Forest Park, Southridge, Mater Dei are in class D.

Castle is in Class A.

Good luck to all those Tri-State bands.

State finals are at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Reports of plane crash at Helfrich Hills Golf Course
Plane crashes at Helfrich Hills Golf Course; witnesses recall first moments
28-year-old Elza Kolle
KSP asking for public’s help in search for missing Evansville woman
35-year-old Terra Meece
EPD makes arrest after woman attacked over struggle for her toddler, police say
HPD: Police investigating after deceased person found in yard
HPD: Police investigating after deceased person found in yard
Friends, family and co-workers came together on Saturday for a silent auction and cornhole...
VCSO deputy diagnosed with cancer passes away after 2 year long battle

Latest News

Neighbors enjoy impressive Halloween display in Posey Co.
Neighbors enjoy impressive Halloween display in Posey Co.
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Report of flipped car in Warrick Co.
10/31 Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Sunrise Shoutout
10/31 Sunrise Shoutout