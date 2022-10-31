Birthday Club
911 calls provide more details on plane crash in Evansville

Investigators on scene Monday at plane crash in Evansville.
Investigators on scene Monday at plane crash in Evansville.
By Mitchell Carter and Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We now have the 911 calls that outline the moments that a plane went down at Helfrich Hills Golf Course.

Federal Investigators are on scene now.

The crash happened Sunday around 2 p.m.

[Previous: Plane crashes at Helfrich Hills Golf Course; witnesses recall first moments]

Authorities say two adults and two children were on the plane when it crashed.

They were taken to the hospital. We don’t have word on their conditions, but one of the adults called 911 and indicated the children were okay.

“Hey ma’am, we’ve been in a plane crash. I need help ASAP.

We have all the help on the way, you’re at the golf course?

Yes, yes ma’am.

How many injuries do you have?

Two adults are injured, two children seem to be okay.”

14 News spoke with a group of teenagers who witnessed the crash and helped the victims afterwards.

According to the flight tracking website, Flight Aware, the single engine was en route from Taylorville, Illinois, to Gallatin, Tennessee.

Police have been on scene all night guarding the plane, and an EPD drone has been flying above the scene.

We know this is a joint investigation between the FAA and NTSP.

The 911 call from the tower tells us the plane had a rough running engine, and they lost power eight miles away from the airport.

According to that call, the plane had three hours and 45 minutes of fuel left.

We’ll keep you updated as the investigation continues.

Officials at the course say the front nine holes are still open. The crash was near the 17th hole.

