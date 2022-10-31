5 more Habitat homes to be built for tornado victims in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro are partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Ohio County in rebuilding homes for those who survived the deadly December 10-11, 2021 tornadoes that ripped through western Kentucky.

In Ohio County, five homes are being built due to a partnership between the two organizations.

“Habitat for Humanity of Ohio County have been a huge asset to the Long Term Recovery Group in Ohio County,” said Katina Hayden, Director of Disaster Case Management for Catholic Charities. “We are very grateful they, and the people of Ohio County, have allowed us to be involved within their community.”

For more information on how you can get involved in tornado relief efforts with Catholic Charities, please reach out to Katina Hayden at 270-683-1545 or katina.hayden@pastoral.org or Habitat for Humanity at 502-230-0657 or Tornadorecovery@kyhfh.org.

