Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

5 more Habitat homes to be built for tornado victims in Ohio Co.

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro are partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Ohio County in rebuilding homes for those who survived the deadly December 10-11, 2021 tornadoes that ripped through western Kentucky.

In Ohio County, five homes are being built due to a partnership between the two organizations.

“Habitat for Humanity of Ohio County have been a huge asset to the Long Term Recovery Group in Ohio County,” said Katina Hayden, Director of Disaster Case Management for Catholic Charities. “We are very grateful they, and the people of Ohio County, have allowed us to be involved within their community.”

For more information on how you can get involved in tornado relief efforts with Catholic Charities, please reach out to Katina Hayden at 270-683-1545 or katina.hayden@pastoral.org or Habitat for Humanity at 502-230-0657 or Tornadorecovery@kyhfh.org.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Elza Kolle
KSP: Missing Evansville woman’s son found alive on riverbank after they crashed
Dispatch: Reports of plane crash at Helfrich Hills Golf Course
Plane crashes at Helfrich Hills Golf Course; witnesses recall first moments
HPD: Police investigating after deceased person found in yard
Update: Man found dead in yard was shot, name released
35-year-old Terra Meece
EPD makes arrest after woman attacked over struggle for her toddler, police say
Friends, family and co-workers came together on Saturday for a silent auction and cornhole...
VCSO deputy diagnosed with cancer passes away after 2 year long battle

Latest News

Civic Center in Evansville, IN
Property Taxes due soon
Red Kettle Kickoff set for Friday, ‘new twist’ expected
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Part of S. Green River closed in Evansville
Groundbreaking set for new OCU baseball stadium