Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $825M jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in...
The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in its history.(CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $825 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is the 2nd largest in Powerball history and 5th largest in U.S. history. Its estimated cash value is about $410 million.

The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and 23.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sketch of Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail Williams (top right), 14-year-old...
Police to announce arrest in Delphi murders Monday, suspect identified
Man shot on Herbert Ave. is facing trial in Lamasco drug investigation
Man shot on Herbert Ave. is facing trial in Lamasco drug investigation
Former Evansville North linebacker still suffering from concussion, nearly 30 years later
Former Evansville North linebacker suffering from concussion nearly 30 years later
Police in Indiana say 18-year-old Marrell B. Tyler is facing a burglary charge related to an...
Residents fight back, take down would-be robber in apartment break-in, police say
Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire
Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire

Latest News

The American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Philadelphia...
Astros burst ahead, beat Phillies 5-2, tie World Series 1-1
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
wmc
Voting advocates help Frayser voters make informed decisions
Friends, family and co-workers came together on Saturday for a silent auction and cornhole...
VCSO deputy diagnosed with cancer passes away after 2 year long battle