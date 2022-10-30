VCSO deputy diagnosed with cancer passes away after 2 year long battle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Community members are mourning after the death of a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to his wife’s Facebook, Jason Cutrell lost his battle with cancer Saturday evening.

“My best friend, love of my life, and favorite person passed away earlier this evening. I am heartbroken, but so glad Jason isn’t in pain anymore,” her post read.

Our 14 News team introduced Deputy Cutrell back in 2020 when hundreds of people gathered to support him and his family at a fundraiser event.

[Previous Story: Community holds fundraiser for sheriff’s deputy recently diagnosed with cancer]

Cutrell was diagnosed with metastatic lung and brain cancer two years ago after he collapsed on the line of duty.

