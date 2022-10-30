Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

UE Women’s Basketball hammers Roosevelt in Exhibition Debut

University of Evansville men's basketball program.
University of Evansville men's basketball program.(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In its lone exhibition of the preseason, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team got up and down the floor quickly in a 101-57 victory over Roosevelt University (Ill.) on Saturday afternoon inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville.

Six Aces finished in double-figures, including all five starters, with senior Abby Feit and fifth-year senior A’Niah Griffin leading the way with 15 points each. Feit finished just shy of a double-double, gathering nine boards in the win, while graduate guard Anna Newman paced the team with five assists and a trio of steals to go along with her 14 points. No Ace played more than 30 minutes with Evansville going 11 players deep into its bench and no starter seeing more than 24 minutes of action. For the Lakers, Jayla Turchin was the driving force behind Roosevelt on the afternoon, scoring 18 points and securing five boards.

Evansville opened the game with a bit of a cold streak from the field, but quickly got it adjusted near the conclusion of the opening quarter. A key string of possessions occurred in the final minutes of the first period as Elly Morgan hit a running lay-up, followed by Feit grabbing an offensive rebound and putting back in as the Aces scored the last six points of the quarter to grab a 22-17 lead. 

The second and third quarters were all Evansville as the Aces out-scored Roosevelt, 58-31, in the periods. An increasingly aggressive Evansville defense helped force 23 turnovers, which the Aces turned into 32 points, helping build their lead as large as 44 late in the fourth quarter en-route to the 101-57 win.

Evansville opens its regular season on November 7th with a trip to take on Eastern Kentucky in Richmond, Ky.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sketch of Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail Williams (top right), 14-year-old...
Police to announce arrest in Delphi murders Monday, suspect identified
Man shot on Herbert Ave. is facing trial in Lamasco drug investigation
Man shot on Herbert Ave. is facing trial in Lamasco drug investigation
Former Evansville North linebacker still suffering from concussion, nearly 30 years later
Former Evansville North linebacker suffering from concussion nearly 30 years later
Police in Indiana say 18-year-old Marrell B. Tyler is facing a burglary charge related to an...
Residents fight back, take down would-be robber in apartment break-in, police say
Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire
Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire

Latest News

Eagles Nest: USI basketball breakdown
Greiwe; Hufnagel, win Individual Titles at OVC Cross Country Championships
KWC Media Day.
KWC Football falls to Walsh on the road
IHSAA H.S. Football playoff highlights: Athens vs. Carmi-White Co.
IHSAA H.S. Football playoff highlights: Athens vs. Carmi-White Co.
IHSAA H.S. Football Playoff Highlights: Monticello vs. Mt. Carmel
IHSAA H.S. Football Playoff Highlights: Monticello vs. Mt. Carmel