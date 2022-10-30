UE Women’s Basketball hammers Roosevelt in Exhibition Debut

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In its lone exhibition of the preseason, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team got up and down the floor quickly in a 101-57 victory over Roosevelt University (Ill.) on Saturday afternoon inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville.

Six Aces finished in double-figures, including all five starters, with senior Abby Feit and fifth-year senior A’Niah Griffin leading the way with 15 points each. Feit finished just shy of a double-double, gathering nine boards in the win, while graduate guard Anna Newman paced the team with five assists and a trio of steals to go along with her 14 points. No Ace played more than 30 minutes with Evansville going 11 players deep into its bench and no starter seeing more than 24 minutes of action. For the Lakers, Jayla Turchin was the driving force behind Roosevelt on the afternoon, scoring 18 points and securing five boards.

Evansville opened the game with a bit of a cold streak from the field, but quickly got it adjusted near the conclusion of the opening quarter. A key string of possessions occurred in the final minutes of the first period as Elly Morgan hit a running lay-up, followed by Feit grabbing an offensive rebound and putting back in as the Aces scored the last six points of the quarter to grab a 22-17 lead.

The second and third quarters were all Evansville as the Aces out-scored Roosevelt, 58-31, in the periods. An increasingly aggressive Evansville defense helped force 23 turnovers, which the Aces turned into 32 points, helping build their lead as large as 44 late in the fourth quarter en-route to the 101-57 win.

Evansville opens its regular season on November 7th with a trip to take on Eastern Kentucky in Richmond, Ky.

