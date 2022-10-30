Scattered showers, mild temps to start the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Most of the Tri-State picked up around a half inch of rain on Sunday morning. Cloudy skies will linger through Sunday night and Monday. Highs on Monday will climb into the middle 60s. Rain chances will diminish by the afternoon, with mainly dry conditions for trick-or-treaters on Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay much above average through the work week. Daily highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s each day. The normal high for this time of the year is in the middle 60s, so about 10-degrees warmer than average. The next chance for rain showers arrives on Saturday and Sunday as a cold front heads into the region.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.