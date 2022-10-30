Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Scattered showers, mild temps to start the week

14 First Alert
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Most of the Tri-State picked up around a half inch of rain on Sunday morning.   Cloudy skies will linger through Sunday night and Monday.   Highs on Monday will climb into the middle 60s.   Rain chances will diminish by the afternoon, with mainly dry conditions for trick-or-treaters on Monday afternoon and evening.  Temperatures will stay much above average through the work week.  Daily highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s each day.  The normal high for this time of the year is in the middle 60s, so about 10-degrees warmer than average.   The next chance for rain showers arrives on Saturday and Sunday as a cold front heads into the region.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Terra Meece
EPD makes arrest after woman attacked over struggle for her toddler, police say
Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire
Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire
Sketch of Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail Williams (top right), 14-year-old...
Police to announce arrest in Delphi murders Monday, suspect identified
Friends, family and co-workers came together on Saturday for a silent auction and cornhole...
VCSO deputy diagnosed with cancer passes away after 2 year long battle
26-year-old John Schwoeppe Jr.
Affidavit: Man breaks into home, steals child’s underwear

Latest News

10/29 14 First Alert 6 p.m.
10/29 14 First Alert 6 p.m.
14 First Alert
Much-needed rain arrives on Sunday
10/28 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
10/28 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
10/28 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
Sunny today, rain returns this weekend