KWC Football falls to Walsh on the road

NORTH CANTON OH. (WFIE) - The Panthers dropped a 35-10 decision on the road at Walsh on Saturday. Walsh moves to 1-7 (1-5 G-MAC) while the Panthers drop to 2-7 (1-5 G-MAC).

The Panthers got down early to the Cavaliers, going behind 14-0 after one. Wesleyan cut the lead in half in the second quarter after Christian Arrambide hit Brennen McGuire for a 59 yard touchdown strike that made it 14-7. After a Blake Vivrette field goal made it 21-10 late in the third quarter, the Panthers struggled, failing to score any points the rest of the game as Walsh took this one 35-10.

Christian Arrambide went 5-for-10 with 92 yards and a touchdown pass, including 26 yards on the ground. Brennen McGuire hauled in three receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown, while David Florence (5 catches for 53 yards) and Peyton Peters (6 catches for 47 yards) each had solid games of their own. Jalen Humphrey was a beast, tallying nine tackles in the game, including one tackle-for-loss. Humphrey has now surpassed Panther legend Brian Seider for the most tackles all time in school history (355). Ramond Jackson recorded his third interception of the year.

After two weeks on the road the Panthers will stay home next week to host the Tiffin Dragons for senior day. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. CT.

