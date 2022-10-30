Birthday Club
KSP asking for public’s help in search for missing Evansville woman

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police troopers are asking the public for help in finding a missing Evansville woman.

According to a press release, 28-year-old Elza Kolle was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night when her car crashed into the US 431 Green River bridge in McLean County, Kentucky.

Officials say several agencies are actively searching the Green River.

Kolle is 5′6″ tall, 130 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Officials are asking that if you have any information on Kolle’s location, or any helpful information, contact KSP at 270-826-3312 or your local police agency.

28-year-old Elza Kolle
28-year-old Elza Kolle(Kentucky State Police)

