Honor Flight Veterans expected to land in Evansville Sat. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Honor Flight of Southern Indiana took their bi-annual trip to the nation’s capital Saturday.

The flight left early in the morning from Evansville Regional Airport to Washington D.C.

Now, community members are currently awaiting the plane at Evansville Regional Airport that is carrying our nation’s heroes.

The flight is scheduled to return home near 8 p.m.

Four World War II veterans are on board the plane as well as others from Korea and Vietnam.

