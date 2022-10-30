Birthday Club
Honor Flight Veterans expected to land in Evansville Sat. night

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Honor Flight of Southern Indiana took their bi-annual trip to the nation’s capital Saturday.

The flight left early in the morning from Evansville Regional Airport to Washington D.C.

Now, community members are currently awaiting the plane at Evansville Regional Airport that is carrying our nation’s heroes.

The flight is scheduled to return home near 8 p.m.

Four World War II veterans are on board the plane as well as others from Korea and Vietnam.

Our 14 News reporter Steve Mehling will have more on the event later tonight.

