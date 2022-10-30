Greiwe; Hufnagel, win Individual Titles at OVC Cross Country Championships

COOKEVILLE, TN. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana junior Lauren Greiwe (West Harrison, Indiana) added to her historic weekend as she became the first student-athlete in school history to claim an NCAA Division I conference title by finishing first at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship Saturday morning.

Greiwe was named the OVC Athlete of the Championship after finishing the six-kilometer race in 21 minutes, 36.7 seconds, nearly 20 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

Joining Greiwe on the All-OVC first-team was junior McKenna Cavanaugh (New Albany, Indiana), who finished fourth with a time of 22:00.6.

Earning second-team All-OVC was junior Aubrey Swart (Noblesville, Indiana) as well as sophomores Allison Morphew (Evansville, Indiana) and Audrey Comastri (Indianapolis, Indiana. Swart was 10th in the 86-competitor field, while Morphew and Comastri were 13th and 14th, respectively.

As a team, the Eagles finished second in the 10-team field, just a point behind first-place Eastern Illinois University.

USI, which was the only team with five All-OVC honorees, placed six runners inside the top 20 and seven in the top 30 as it finished with 42 points.

Senior Emma Brown (Evansville, Indiana) was 18th, while freshman Micah Peals (Terre Haute, Indiana) was 29th to round out the Eagles’ top seven.

The Eagles, who are ineligible for the NCAA Division I Regional Championships due to being in the first year of their expected four-year transition period, begin the Indoor Track & Field with the Eastern Illinois Early Bird, December 9 in Charleston, Illinois.

Women’s Awards

Athlete of the Year: Lauren Greiwe, Southern Indiana

Athlete of the Championship: Lauren Greiwe, Southern Indiana

Coach of the Year: Erin Howarth, Eastern Illinois

Freshman of the Year: Holly Harding, Lindenwood

All-OVC First Team

Lauren Greiwe, Southern Indiana

Kate Bushue, Eastern Illinois

Mackenzie Aldridge, Eastern Illinois

McKenna Cavanaugh, Southern Indiana

Hannah Eastman, Southeast Missouri

Ruby Wyles, Tennessee Tech

Katie Wegmann, Southeast Missouri

All-OVC Second Team

Sarah Carr, Eastern Illinois

Matilda Horton, Little Rock

Aubrey Swart, Southern Indiana

Helen Pacurariu-Nagy, Tennessee Tech

Katie Springer, Eastern Illinois

Allison Morphew, Southern Indiana

Audrey Comastri, Southern Indiana

--HUFNAGEL WINS MEN’S TITLE, AS USI FINISHES THIRD--

University of Southern Indiana Men’s Cross Country senior Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) became the first runner in program history to capture an NCAA Division I conference title Saturday as he finished first out of 94 competitors to lead the Screaming Eagles to a third-place showing at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship.

Hufnagel completed the eight-kilometer course in 24 minutes, 37.2 seconds, 10 seconds faster than the OVC Male Cross Country Runner of the Year and second-place finisher Dustin Hatfield.

Junior Mitchell Hopf (Santa Claus, Indiana) was fourth and joined Hufnagel in earning first-team All-OVC honors. Hopf crossed the finish line in 25:12.6 to claim first-team accolades.

As a team, the Eagles finished with 82 points, 15 behind second-place University of Tennessee Martin and 17 behind first-place Eastern Illinois University.

Sophomore Brady Terry (Philpot, Kentucky) was 20th, while junior Wimach Gilo (Council Bluff, Iowa) and sophomore Dylan Bland (Holland, Indiana) were 28th and 29th, respectively. Freshman Mukal Verma (Palatine, Illinois) and sophomore Joseph Russler (Evansville, Indiana) rounded out the Eagles’ top seven with respective finishes of 47th and 48th.

The Eagles, who are ineligible for the NCAA Division I Regional Championships due to being in the first year of their expected four-year transition period, begin the Indoor Track & Field with the Eastern Illinois Early Bird December 9 in Charleston, Illinois.

Men’s Awards

Athlete of the Year: Dustin Hatfield, Eastern Illinois

Athlete of the Championship: Noah Hufnagel, Southern Indiana

Coach of the Year: Erin Howarth, Eastern Illinois

Freshman of the Year: Luke Johnson, UT Martin

All-OVC First Team

Noah Hufnagel, Southern Indiana

Dustin Hatfield, Eastern Illinois

Adam Swanson, Eastern Illinois

Mitchell Hopf, Southern Indiana

Miceal McCaul, Tennessee Tech

Garrett Watts, Morehead State

Will Cahill, UT Martin

All-OVC Second Team

Zach McPhee, Little Rock

Andrew Pilat, Eastern Illinois

Noah Little, Southeast Missouri

George Payne, UT Martin

Luke McNair, UT Martin

Dominic Smith, Tennessee Tech

Andrew Payton, Little Rock

