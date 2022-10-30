EPD makes arrest after woman attacked over struggle for her toddler, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing charges after police say she attacked a woman inside a gas station.

According to an affidavit, that happened Thursday, October 20 on SE Eighth Street at Marathon Gas Station.

Police say after reviewing security footage, they found the victim was inside the gas station attempting to avoid a man. The victim was alone, pushing her toddler in a stroller when the man began to try and take the toddler from the stroller.

Officials say the man was also accompanied by a woman who was later identified as 35-year-old Terra Meece.

According to an affidavit, the security footage shows the mother trying to hold onto her child and keep the man from them. The man then pushes the mother down, while Meece grabs the toddler’s arm.

Police say the video goes on to show Meece and the man pulling, and attempting to take the child away from the mother. The man then gets a hold of the child and leaves the store.

Officers say they then see Meece in the video push the mother down, grab her cellphone and smash it to the ground before the victim is able to call 911.

The man was arrested a short time later and identified as Raphael Miles, according to police. Miles is facing domestic battery and neglect charges.

Miles mugshot is currently not available.

Meece was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $2,500 bond. She has since been released and is facing the following charges:

Battery

Criminal Mischief

Communication - Interfere in the reporting of a crime

Public administration - Assisting a criminal

Battery - Bodily injury

35-year-old Terra Meece (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

