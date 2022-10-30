Dispatch: Reports of plane crash at golf course

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms they received reports that a plane has crashed at Helfrich Park Golf Course.

They say that call came in just before 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

Dispatch confirms the Evansville Police Department and Evansville Fire Department are responding to the scene.

We have a crew on the way, and will update this story once more information becomes available.

