Dispatch: Reports of plane crash at golf course

(Pixabay)
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms they received reports that a plane has crashed at Helfrich Park Golf Course.

They say that call came in just before 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

Dispatch confirms the Evansville Police Department and Evansville Fire Department are responding to the scene.

We have a crew on the way, and will update this story once more information becomes available.

