Boonville Fire Department: Several crews respond to morning house fire

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Boonville Fire Department was called to a house fire early Sunday morning on SR 61 North.

According to a social media post, that fire happened around 6:35 a.m.

Fire officials say when they arrived on scene they found a two-story home with heavy fire on both floors.

They say several agencies were called to help with the fire.

A picture shared from BFD shows the home fully engulfed.

