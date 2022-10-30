Birthday Club
Boonville Fire Department: Several crews respond to morning house fire
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Boonville Fire Department was called to a house fire early Sunday morning on SR 61 North.

According to a social media post, that fire happened around 6:35 a.m.

Fire officials say when they arrived on scene they found a two-story home with heavy fire on both floors.

They say several agencies were called to help with the fire.

A picture shared from BFD shows the home fully engulfed.

