Aces Volleyball picks up second road win of the weekend, over Illinois-Chicago

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three University of Evansville players recorded double digit kills to lead the Purple Aces volleyball team to a 3-1 road victory at UIC on Saturday evening.

Alondra Vazquez led the way once again with 19 kills with Giulia Cardona adding 14 and Emilee Scheumann checking in with 10.  Cardona paced the team with 11 digs while Kora Ruff added 10 to go along with 45 assists.  Laura Ruiz registered four service aces while Hannah Watkins picked up two solo blocks.

Set 1 – UE 25, UIC 19

UIC came out hitting on all cylinders as they jumped out to a 6-1 lead.  Kills from Kora Ruff, Giulia Cardona and Emilee Scheumann saw the Purple Aces storm back to cut the deficit to 8-7 before Cardona added an ace to tie the score at 9-9.  The Flames wrestled a 13-11 edge and UE would take advantage of three UIC errors to take their first edge at 14-13.

Things continued to go Evansville’s way down the stretch.  With things knotted at 16-16, Scheumann picked up a pair of kills in a 3-0 that propelled the Aces to the 25-19 set win.

Set 2 – UIC 25, UE 15

Highlighted by an ace from Alondra Vazquez, Evansville had a strong start to the second set, going up 5-3.  The Flames responded with a 6-1 rally to go up 9-6 before extending the lead to 15-8.  They continued the dominant set and tied the match with a 25-15 decision.

Set 3 – UE 25, UIC 18

Alondra Vazquez registered four early kills as the Aces opened up a 7-5 lead.  UIC made its first run of the set, jumping in front by a 10-8 score.  Emilee Scheumann provided the offense for UE, recording three kills before Laura Ruiz added a pair of aces to give Evansville a 13-11 lead.

After calling a time out, the Flames posted a point to end the stretch before Vazquez notched a pair of kills to solidify a 16-12 advantage.  Four errors in a row by the Flames pushed the Evansville lead to 22-16 and Giulia Cardona picked up the kill to give UE a 25-18 win and a 2-1 lead in the contest.

Set 4 – UE 25, UIC 23

Just as they did in the opening frame, the Flames took a 6-1 lead out of the gate.  UE worked its way back into the game, taking advantage of UIC errors with Scheumann adding another kill to make it a 9-8 lead in favor of the Flames.  It was another service ace that saw Evansville tie it up as Laura Ruiz picked up her fourth of the evening to tie the score at 11-11.

Evansville completed the comeback as they would go in front at 13-12.  Consecutive kills from Cardona made it a 19-17 and UE would fend off a late challenge to clinch the match with a 25-23 win in the fourth frame.

Two road contests are on the slate next weekend when the Aces head to Missouri State and Southern Illinois.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

