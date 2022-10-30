Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

16-year-old boy arrested in the shooting death of 15-year-old girl, police say

By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio arrested a 16-year-old boy they say shot and killed a 15-year-old girl.

The Cleveland Police Department responded to a call reporting a suspicious car in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

Officials said the information had led them to a car parked in a field with its engine running and windshield wipers left on.

Responding officers said they located a 15-year-old girl in the car who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said they were able to identify both the victim and the suspect after further investigation.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Jaiden Rentas.

The victim’s family told WOIO she had been missing before she was found dead.

Police confirmed a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Officials said the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Terra Meece
EPD makes arrest after woman attacked over struggle for her toddler, police say
Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire
Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire
Friends, family and co-workers came together on Saturday for a silent auction and cornhole...
VCSO deputy diagnosed with cancer passes away after 2 year long battle
Sketch of Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail Williams (top right), 14-year-old...
Police to announce arrest in Delphi murders Monday, suspect identified
26-year-old John Schwoeppe Jr.
Affidavit: Man breaks into home, steals child’s underwear

Latest News

28-year-old Elza Kolle
KSP asking for public’s help in search for missing Evansville woman
Dispatch: Reports of plane crash at golf course
Dispatch: Reports of plane crash at Helfrich Hills Golf Course
This image from video shows the commotion outside a hospital where victims of a cable bridge...
At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse
Tuesday's catch for Glenn Westcott of Narragansett dredged up a little more than his usual haul...
World War II explosive device found by fishing boat