Traffic Alert: Contractors set to begin work on Natcher Parkway beginning Nov. 1

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are planning to begin preparations for a bridge overlay on US 231 at William H. Natcher Parkway.

According to a press release, those preparations are set to begin November 1.

KYTC says contractors will begin building crossovers to move traffic. Drivers should anticipate lane restrictions in both passing lanes beginning around mile marker 13 into Indiana.

They say the lane restrictions will allow for repairs to the bridge deck.

According to a release, once the bridge deck overlay begins in the spring, drivers should expect traffic to be pushed to one side of the bridge.

