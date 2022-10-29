Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Newburgh residents wrap up spooky season at Downtown Newburgh Nights

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Businesses and shops stayed open late in Newburgh Friday night for Halloween fun during the Downtown Newburgh Nights event.

Officials with Jennings Street Public House say the night included food from Lashbrooke’s Barbeque, Bruce Li and Sassy Sweets, and music on the deck from Lindsey Williams.

JSPH invited attendees to join their team and dress up in costumes.

They say treats were given out to children who joined in on the festivities as they made their way around downtown to trick-or-treat.

Families were invited to enjoy dinner in the grassy area of the JSPH building as well.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot on Herbert Ave. is facing trial in Lamasco drug investigation
Man shot on Herbert Ave. is facing trial in Lamasco drug investigation
Former Evansville North linebacker still suffering from concussion, nearly 30 years later
Former Evansville North linebacker suffering from concussion nearly 30 years later
Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures
Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures

Latest News

Mesker Park Zoo hosts ‘Boo at the Zoo’ event
Mesker Park Zoo hosts ‘Boo at the Zoo’ event
Renovations slated to begin at Greek’s Candy Store building on Thurs.
Renovations slated to begin at Greek’s Candy Store building on Thurs.
Henderson launching new campaign to attract workers
Henderson launching new campaign to attract workers
Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire
Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire