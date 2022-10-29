Newburgh residents wrap up spooky season at Downtown Newburgh Nights

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Businesses and shops stayed open late in Newburgh Friday night for Halloween fun during the Downtown Newburgh Nights event.

Officials with Jennings Street Public House say the night included food from Lashbrooke’s Barbeque, Bruce Li and Sassy Sweets, and music on the deck from Lindsey Williams.

JSPH invited attendees to join their team and dress up in costumes.

They say treats were given out to children who joined in on the festivities as they made their way around downtown to trick-or-treat.

Families were invited to enjoy dinner in the grassy area of the JSPH building as well.

