Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Much-needed rain arrives on Sunday

14 First Alert
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Saturday was breezy and mild with temps near 70.  A storm system to our south will lift toward the Tri-State late Saturday night through Sunday.  Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will roll through the region from south to north late Saturday night through Sunday.   Rainfall of a half inch or so will put a small dent in the rainfall deficit, but we are still more than 2″ below normal for October, and most of the Tri-State is now classified with moderate to severe drought conditions.   Temperatures will rise into the middle 60s on Sunday with periods of rain, mainly in the morning and early afternoon.  As the storm lifts north of the Tri-State clouds and showers will linger through Monday.  Highs on Monday will rise into the lower 60s.   We will briefly warm into the lower 70s on Tuesday before another round of showers moves in on Wednesday.  Temperatures will remain above average through the week with daily highs in the low to middle 70s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot on Herbert Ave. is facing trial in Lamasco drug investigation
Man shot on Herbert Ave. is facing trial in Lamasco drug investigation
Sketch of Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail Williams (top right), 14-year-old...
Police to announce arrest in Delphi murders Monday, suspect identified
Former Evansville North linebacker still suffering from concussion, nearly 30 years later
Former Evansville North linebacker suffering from concussion nearly 30 years later
Police in Indiana say 18-year-old Marrell B. Tyler is facing a burglary charge related to an...
Residents fight back, take down would-be robber in apartment break-in, police say
FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home, shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’

Latest News

10/28 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
10/28 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
10/28 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
Sunny today, rain returns this weekend
10/28 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
10/28 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast 10/27 4 p.m.
14 First Alert Forecast 10/27 4 p.m.