Much-needed rain arrives on Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Saturday was breezy and mild with temps near 70. A storm system to our south will lift toward the Tri-State late Saturday night through Sunday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will roll through the region from south to north late Saturday night through Sunday. Rainfall of a half inch or so will put a small dent in the rainfall deficit, but we are still more than 2″ below normal for October, and most of the Tri-State is now classified with moderate to severe drought conditions. Temperatures will rise into the middle 60s on Sunday with periods of rain, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. As the storm lifts north of the Tri-State clouds and showers will linger through Monday. Highs on Monday will rise into the lower 60s. We will briefly warm into the lower 70s on Tuesday before another round of showers moves in on Wednesday. Temperatures will remain above average through the week with daily highs in the low to middle 70s.

