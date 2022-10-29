Birthday Club
Mesker Park Zoo hosts ‘Boo at the Zoo’ event

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Helping the Tri-State get in the Halloween spirit, the Mesker Park Zoo is hosting another weekend of “Boo at the Zoo.”

The event continues Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. where there will be live entertainment, trick or treating, animal encounters, a costume contest, and more.

This year will be the penguin’s first “Boo at the Zoo.”

Saturday the event will go until 8 p.m. and Sunday will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday is the last day for the event.

Tickets can only be purchased on the zoo’s website.

