Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Lilly King set for weekend competition in Toronto

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lilly King is back to racing in preparation for December’s World Championships.

King will face off against many of the world’s best at the FINA World Cup stop in Toronto.

That competition started on Friday and will run through the weekend until Sunday.

On Friday, King won and claimed first in the 200m breaststroke.

On Saturday, she will compete in the Women’s 100m breaststroke.

On Sunday, she will compete in the 50m breaststroke.

The following weekend, King returns to her favorite pool, the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis for another World Cup event.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot on Herbert Ave. is facing trial in Lamasco drug investigation
Man shot on Herbert Ave. is facing trial in Lamasco drug investigation
Former Evansville North linebacker still suffering from concussion, nearly 30 years later
Former Evansville North linebacker suffering from concussion nearly 30 years later
Sketch of Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail Williams (top right), 14-year-old...
Police to announce arrest in Delphi murders Monday, suspect identified
Police in Indiana say 18-year-old Marrell B. Tyler is facing a burglary charge related to an...
Residents fight back, take down would-be robber in apartment break-in, police say
Dispatch: No injuries after two crashes involving multiple vehicles on Epworth Rd
Dispatch: No injuries after two crashes involving multiple vehicles on Epworth Rd.

Latest News

Mater Dei vs. Tell City football highlights.
IHSAA 2A Football Sectional Highlights: Mater Dei vs. Tell City
Holy Cross vs. Hancock County football highlights.
KHSAA Football Highlights: Holy Cross vs. Hancock Co.
Memorial Girls Soccer wins second straight State Championship
Corydon Central vs. Southridge football highlights
IHSAA 3A Football Sectional Highlights: Corydon Central vs. Southridge
Reitz vs. Boonville football highlights.
IHSAA 4A Football Sectional Highlights: Reitz vs. Boonville