Lilly King set for weekend competition in Toronto

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lilly King is back to racing in preparation for December’s World Championships.

King will face off against many of the world’s best at the FINA World Cup stop in Toronto.

That competition started on Friday and will run through the weekend until Sunday.

On Friday, King won and claimed first in the 200m breaststroke.

On Saturday, she will compete in the Women’s 100m breaststroke.

On Sunday, she will compete in the 50m breaststroke.

The following weekend, King returns to her favorite pool, the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis for another World Cup event.

