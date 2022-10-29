Birthday Club
Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire

Newscast Recording
By Steve Mehling
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We were able to make contact with Owen Snodgrass Jr., a person listed as the most recent owner of the Morton Ave. Warehouse.

When asked if Snodgrass Jr. owned the warehouse, he replied that he didn’t.

When we researched the ownership of the building, he was listed as one of the last owners.

We then asked if the warehouse was insured, Snodgrass said we’d have to reach out to the incorporation to find out.

After trying to research the company, we found it to be permanently closed and the phone number listed was disconnected.

Snodgrass said he didn’t know who to contact for the incorporated company, even though he said he was a shareholder.

We spoke with ATF and Division Chief Mike Larson today, both said there aren’t any updates.

We have learned that ATF’s command center left Tuesday morning after their final debriefing.

ATF did confirm there are still local investigators conducting interviews and corroborating witness accounts.

We will continue to reach out to investigators and follow this story as it develops.

Man shot on Herbert Ave. is facing trial in Lamasco drug investigation
Former Evansville North linebacker still suffering from concussion, nearly 30 years later
Johnny Depp in Owensboro
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures
Henderson launching new campaign to attract workers
Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire
Couple celebrates 50th 5K race in Newburgh
Henderson launching new campaign to attract workers
