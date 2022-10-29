Henderson launching new campaign to attract workers

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Economic Development announced a new recruitment campaign on Friday.

“Henderson, Your New Hometown” is a mostly digital campaign, hoping to get workers to move to Henderson.

This comes after recent announcements from the city and county that several new businesses are coming to Henderson.

“We’re targeting large metropolitan areas such as Nashville, Louisville and St. Louis,” Henderson Economic Development Executive Director Missy Vanderpool said. “We’re also looking at places where we know our students go off to college — so Murray State, Western Kentucky and University of Kentucky — then also some military bases.”

Vanderpool knows to bring new people into the city, you have to have somewhere for them to live. She says their looking into solving that problem.

“We can’t spill the full beans, but the city has purchased some property, and we are working with a developer for a large housing development upward of 200-300 homes,” Vanderpool said.

She says some of the companies are still in the building process, like Pratt Paper or River View Coal, but they’re already hiring. Those job postings are one of the many things found on their new campaign website.

