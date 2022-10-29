Haunted house raises money for veterans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents of Hollywood Avenue tremble with fear before Howell Manor; a haunted house cared for by Alan Bedell. This year he’s raising money for veterans.

“We put it together seven years ago,” Bedell said.

From October 1 to Halloween, folks are invited to walk amongst the tombstones- if they feel brave enough.

Bedell said about half of all the decorations are homemade and specially curated for the season.

He said he’ll have actors there on Halloween to provide some scares, and they give out chicken and dumplings and plenty of candy for Trick-or-Treaters.

“Right now I’ve planned on almost seven hundred kids because last year we had five hundred and ran out,” he explained.

This year, he’s doing something special.

He wants to raise money for the National Guard’s 163rd Field Artillery Regimen so they can get some food.

He has a donation box on his porch, and he says every penny is going to the regimen.

He said he wanted to do it because of his own service.

He said when he served, he would’ve loved some community support.

“That means somebody’s paying attention when we’re not home,” Bedell said.

He almost didn’t get everything assembled this year.

“I had a heart attack in September,” he said. “It put me down.”

He said he couldn’t just abandon his idea.

“That’s what soldiers do,” he said. “We don’t stop because something’s simple.”

Yet in the weeks it’s been open, none of their guests have left any donations.

He’s hopeful that on Halloween folks in his community will show where their hearts lie.

“There are still people that care and do things the right way here in town,” Bedell said.

Howell Manor will be fully operational every day through Halloween.

Bedell has a Facebook group for the manor where he’s been posting updates.

