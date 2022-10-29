Birthday Club
EPD searching for suspect in Evansville bar stabbing

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a stabbing they say happened outside of an Evansville bar.

According to a police report, police were called to the victim’s home on Friday in reference to a battery report.

Police say the victim told them they were stabbed Thursday night at the Corner Pocket bar. The victim told officers he was talking to someone when the suspect bumped into him inside the bar.

A police report shows the victim then decided to leave, and was walking out the door when the suspect stabbed him.

The victim told officers he did not know who the suspect was and had never met him before.

Officials say the victim went to the hospital for his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.

