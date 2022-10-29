Birthday Club
Affidavit: Man breaks into home, steals child’s underwear

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who is on parole for child molestation is facing charges after police say he broke into a home, and stole a child’s pair of underwear.

According to an affidavit, the Evansville Police Department was called to a home Friday afternoon in reference to a burglary report.

Officers say when they arrived on scene they spoke with the homeowner who told them someone had broken into their home. The homeowner then showed police video from earlier in the day of the suspect in their garage.

According to a police report, officers saw a person who matched the description from the homeowner’s video walking in the area, wearing the same clothes.

That person was identified as 26-year-old John Schwoeppe Jr.

According to an affidavit, Schwoeppe told police he entered the home through an unlocked back door to try to steal food because he was hungry.

When searching Schwoeppe, police say they found a pair of childrens underwear inside the front pocket of his pants. After further investigation, the underwear were determined to be from the house that Schwoeppe had broken into.

According to a police report, Schwoeppe was recently paroled for three counts of child molesting and is on supervised release.

Schwoeppe was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for burglary.

26-year-old John Schwoeppe Jr.
26-year-old John Schwoeppe Jr.(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

