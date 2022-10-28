Birthday Club
Willard Library holding Halloween event

By 14 News Staff
Oct. 28, 2022
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are lots of spooky events taking place this weekend ahead of Halloween on Monday..

Willard Library is holding its Eat, Drink, and Be Scary Trick or Treating..

There will be food trucks, a beer garden, costume contest, and a double movie feature: Hocus Pocus and Psycho.

It all starts Saturday at 4 p.m. The original Hocus Pocus will start at 6:15 p.m. with Psycho afterward.

