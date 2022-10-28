Traffic Alert: Section of Oak Hill to be resurfaced Monday & Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - County officials say the multi-lane section of Oak Hill Road from Lynch Road to approximately Elmridge Drive will be partially milled and resurfaced.

The work is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Officials say the road will not be closed, but delays in traffic movement are expected.

You are asked to avoid this area if possible, but if you do travel that way, use caution and follow the instructions of the flaggers.

