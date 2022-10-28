Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Multiple car accidents on Epworth Rd.

By Aaron Weeks
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, two different accidents, each involving multiple vehicles, led to a road closure.

According to dispatch, the northbound lane of Epworth Rd. near Route 66 and Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh is closed due to following accidents.

Officials say the call came in around at 7:08 p.m. and no injuries have been reported.

