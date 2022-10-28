Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 11
Watch highlights and top plays on 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.
We have 22 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.
Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:
- Floyd Central vs. Evansville North
- Castle vs. New Albany
- Jasper vs. Memorial
- Reitz vs. Memorial
- Gibson Southern vs. Owen Valley
- West Vigo vs. Pike Central
- Corydon Central vs. Southridge
- Heritage Hills vs. Charlestown
- North Posey vs. Paoli
- Mater Dei vs. Tell City
- North Daviess vs. Tecumseh
- Owensboro vs. Henderson County
- Elizabethtown vs. Owensboro Catholic
- Louisville Holy Cross vs. Hancock County
- Hopkins County Central vs. McLean County
- Butler County vs. Ohio County
- Fort Campbell vs. Webster County
- Daviess County vs. Warren East
- Apollo vs. Greenwood
- Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Mayfield
- Muhlenberg County vs. Ballard Memorial
- Union County vs. Calloway County High School
You can check out highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.
