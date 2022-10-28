Birthday Club
Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 11

Watch highlights and top plays on 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

[In The Huddle - Week 11]

We have 22 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:

  • Floyd Central vs. Evansville North
  • Castle vs. New Albany
  • Jasper vs. Memorial
  • Reitz vs. Memorial
  • Gibson Southern vs. Owen Valley
  • West Vigo vs. Pike Central
  • Corydon Central vs. Southridge
  • Heritage Hills vs. Charlestown
  • North Posey vs. Paoli
  • Mater Dei vs. Tell City
  • North Daviess vs. Tecumseh
  • Owensboro vs. Henderson County
  • Elizabethtown vs. Owensboro Catholic
  • Louisville Holy Cross vs. Hancock County
  • Hopkins County Central vs. McLean County
  • Butler County vs. Ohio County
  • Fort Campbell vs. Webster County
  • Daviess County vs. Warren East
  • Apollo vs. Greenwood
  • Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Mayfield
  • Muhlenberg County vs. Ballard Memorial
  • Union County vs. Calloway County High School

[Click here for the final scores from the night]

You can check out highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

Click here to watch the show live tonight.

Man shot on Herbert Ave. is facing trial in Lamasco drug investigation
Former Evansville North linebacker suffering from concussion nearly 30 years later
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures

Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 11
Memorial brothers bonded for life through illness and football
KHSAA 2nd Region Volleyball Highlights: Madisonville vs. Henderson Co.
North Posey QB Liam Stone named Week 10 POTW following 4-TD performance