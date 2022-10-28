Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 11

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

We have 22 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:

Floyd Central vs. Evansville North

Castle vs. New Albany

Jasper vs. Memorial

Reitz vs. Memorial

Gibson Southern vs. Owen Valley

West Vigo vs. Pike Central

Corydon Central vs. Southridge

Heritage Hills vs. Charlestown

North Posey vs. Paoli

Mater Dei vs. Tell City

North Daviess vs. Tecumseh

Owensboro vs. Henderson County

Elizabethtown vs. Owensboro Catholic

Louisville Holy Cross vs. Hancock County

Hopkins County Central vs. McLean County

Butler County vs. Ohio County

Fort Campbell vs. Webster County

Daviess County vs. Warren East

Apollo vs. Greenwood

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Mayfield

Muhlenberg County vs. Ballard Memorial

Union County vs. Calloway County High School

You can check out highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

