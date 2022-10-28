Sunny today, rain returns this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plenty of sunshine in the forecast today, but we are tracking rain for the weekend that will linger into Halloween.

There are a few clouds overhead this morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to the low to mid 40s. Those clouds will clear early on, and today will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will quickly climb out of the 40s and through the 50s during the first half of the day, reaching the low 60s around lunchtime before topping out in the upper 60s this afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Clouds take over throughout the day Saturday, but I think we will stay dry through the daylight hours. Despite the lack of sunshine, Saturday will also be rather mild with high temperatures in the low 70s.

Rain moves in overnight Saturday night, and rain is likely Sunday morning. Scattered showers will then remain possible on and off throughout the day Sunday and into Monday.

The rain lingering into Halloween will be lighter and more spotty than on Sunday, but a few showers will still be possible throughout the day. That rain will taper off to the east Monday evening, but I cannot rule out the possibility of a quick shower during trick-or-treating, especially in the eastern half of the Tri-State.

In total, most of the Tri-State will probably pick up around 0.75″ of rain from Saturday night through Monday evening with slightly lower totals possible to the north and higher totals to the south.

High temperatures will be in the mid 60s both Sunday and Monday, but we will return to the low 70s with mostly sunny skies to start the month of November.

