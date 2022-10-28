Birthday Club
Several area H.S. bands performing in Semi State competition

(Pixabay)
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - 17 southern Indiana High School Marching Bands are heading to semi states Saturday.

Here’s a list of those schools with the times and places they are performing. Good luck to all!

Scholastic Class - Franklin Central HS

-Washington - 11:05 a.m.

-Memorial HS - 1:41 p.m.

-NE Dubois - 1:54 p.m.

Open Class A - Ben Davis HS

-Castle HS - 6:45 p.m.

Open Class B - Pike HS

-Jasper - 5:45 p.m.

-North HS - 6 p.m.

-Reitz HS - 6:15 p.m.

-Harrison HS - 6:30 p.m.

Open Class C - Decatur Central HS

-Princeton Community HS: 5:15 p.m.

-Bosse HS - 6:15 p.m.

-Mt. Vernon - 6:30 p.m.

-Boonville - 6:45 p.m.

Open Class D - Franklin Community HS

-Forest Park HS - 3:15 p.m.

-Southridge HS - 3:30 p.m.

-Tell City HS - 5:15 p.m.

-South Spencer HS - 6 p.m.

-Mater Dei HS - 6:30 p.m.

