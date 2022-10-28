Several area H.S. bands performing in Semi State competition
INDIANA (WFIE) - 17 southern Indiana High School Marching Bands are heading to semi states Saturday.
Here’s a list of those schools with the times and places they are performing. Good luck to all!
Scholastic Class - Franklin Central HS
-Washington - 11:05 a.m.
-Memorial HS - 1:41 p.m.
-NE Dubois - 1:54 p.m.
Open Class A - Ben Davis HS
-Castle HS - 6:45 p.m.
Open Class B - Pike HS
-Jasper - 5:45 p.m.
-North HS - 6 p.m.
-Reitz HS - 6:15 p.m.
-Harrison HS - 6:30 p.m.
Open Class C - Decatur Central HS
-Princeton Community HS: 5:15 p.m.
-Bosse HS - 6:15 p.m.
-Mt. Vernon - 6:30 p.m.
-Boonville - 6:45 p.m.
Open Class D - Franklin Community HS
-Forest Park HS - 3:15 p.m.
-Southridge HS - 3:30 p.m.
-Tell City HS - 5:15 p.m.
-South Spencer HS - 6 p.m.
-Mater Dei HS - 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.