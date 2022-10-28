Birthday Club
Owensboro Street Dept. declaring ‘War on Potholes’

Potholes
Potholes(WTVG)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In preparation for cold weather and the difficulty in obtaining hot asphalt mix for pothole repair work, the Owensboro Street Department will launch a “War on Potholes” starting October 31 through November 11. 

During these two weeks, the public is being asked to call City Action at 270-687-4444 or email cityaction@owensboro.org to report the location of all potholes.

Officials say you should be as specific as possible on locations, referencing a street address or intersection.

City crews will patch potholes starting on November 14 through November 23. 

The City of Owensboro will notify the  proper officials of any potholes located on state or county streets. 

Officials say their goal is to have every pothole within the city identified and patched as quickly as possible.

