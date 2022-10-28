Birthday Club
Old National Bank officials to ring Nasdaq closing bell

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On November 1, a team of executive leaders at Old National Bank will accompany CEO Jim Ryan, Executive Chairman Mike Scudder and Lead Director Becky Skillman to the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in New York.

They will ring the bell in celebration of the completion of a merger with First Midwest Bank.

“On behalf of our nearly 4,000 team members, it is an honor to ring the closing bell,” said Ryan. “We often say our partnership has made us better together, and I firmly believe that what we achieved this year, we did together with our teammates, our communities and our clients.”

This marks the second time Old National Bank leadership has rung the closing bell at NASDAQ.

In 2019, Old National did so to celebrate its 185th anniversary.

In 2009, when Old National stock was traded on the New York Stock Exchange, a group led by then-CEO Bob Jones rang the NYSE closing bell in celebration of the bank’s 175th anniversary.

Click here to view the closing ceremony beginning at 3:45 p.m. (ET).

