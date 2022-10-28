Birthday Club
North Posey QB Liam Stone named Week 10 POTW following 4-TD performance

By Tamar Sher
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - North Posey quarterback Liam Stone was named the Touchdown Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 4,740 total votes.

In the first round of sectionals last week, Stone had 28 carries for 111 yards, completed 3-of-5 passes for 32 yards and had four touchdowns in the Vikings’ 41-27 win over Forest Park.

North Posey will now square off against Paoli in the 2A sectional semifinal on Friday night.

Kick-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

