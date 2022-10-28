MPD: Pregnant passenger pleads for driver to stop during police chase

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they were led on chase, while a pregnant passenger was in the car.

It happened Thursday shortly after 1 p.m.

An officer says he was stopped on I-69 when he spotted a car heading south with overly dark window tint.

He says the car began to weave and almost hit a car at exit 114.

The officer says the driver then appeared to be taking the exit but didn’t at the last minute.

Believing the driver could be intoxicated, the officer pulled him over.

He says he recognized him as Donald Johnson and knew he had warrants.

After asking him to get out of the car, the officer says Johnson instead sped off, and there was a lengthy chase.

During the chase, dispatchers made contact with a pregnant passenger in the car. They say she was screaming for Johnson to stop, but he ignored her pleas.

Police say spikes were used to stop the car around the 19 mile marker.

Johnson was then arrested on several charges including reckless driving, operating on a suspended license, fleeing police, and wanton endangerment.

