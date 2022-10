OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, the family of Erica Owen will hold a 5K run and walk to benefit OASIS Women’s Shelter and a nursing scholarship created in Owen’s honor.

Owen was killed by an ex-boyfriend in 2018.

The 5K starts at 9 a.m. at Moreland Park in Owensboro.

Owen was was a nurse at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.