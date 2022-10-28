Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents about tax warrant scam

Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents about tax warrant scam
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents about tax warrant scam
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam going around.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, residents say they have been contacted about a phone call and letter they received regarding a tax warrant.

Some residents received a letter stating in the fine print that it is from a third-party service, not the IRS.

Residents have said they have gotten a phone call regarding a lien or judgment against their property, and were told a letter would be sent to help them with their taxes.

Officials say they urge those who receive this kind of call to hang up.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark
14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Indiana police identify child found dead in suitcase; 1 person in custody, another at large
Feds sentence man for selling meth inside Toyota
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’

Latest News

A lane of Epworth Road is back open after two accidents closed it down on Thursday night.
Dispatch: No injuries after two crashes involving multiple vehicles on Epworth Rd.
Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms a shots fired run in the area of the 2300 block of Herbert...
EPD: Person taken to hospital after shooting on Herbert Ave.
EVSC school board candidates address issues as 2022 election nears
EVSC school board candidates address issues as 2022 election nears
Former Evansville North linebacker still suffering from concussion, nearly 30 years later
Former Evansville North linebacker suffering from concussion nearly 30 years later