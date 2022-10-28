Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents about tax warrant scam

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam going around.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, residents say they have been contacted about a phone call and letter they received regarding a tax warrant.

Some residents received a letter stating in the fine print that it is from a third-party service, not the IRS.

Residents have said they have gotten a phone call regarding a lien or judgment against their property, and were told a letter would be sent to help them with their taxes.

Officials say they urge those who receive this kind of call to hang up.

