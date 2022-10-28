Former Evansville North linebacker still suffering from concussion, nearly 30 years later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In 1993, a North High School football player suffered a concussion during a football game.

Those at the game said it wasn’t a big hit, but he still went to the doctor, and was prescribed to sit out for 10 days.

Brad Ames was a senior in 1993 at Evansville North High School.

Standing at 6 foot 1, weighing in about 215 pounds, he was injured during a football game.

Brad went back to practice, went down, and stayed down.

The Ames are a devout, faithful family of 4. Their lives, and that faith was tested in October of 1993.

“The beauty is when you know why it happened, and it’s crazy when you sit there and say that because with his accident, all of our lives changed, and since his accident, our family’s faith has grown exponentially,” says Brad’s brother, Scott Ames.

Brad had knocked heads with a teammate on Friday night during a football game.

He had a headache and threw up, so his parents took him to the hospital.

Doctors found no serious issues, gave him a 10-day window to recover, and he went back to practice as soon as the time was up.

Brad’s father, Randy Ames, remembers the time between the game and that first practice back.

“His buddies told him, don’t come back and play Brad. Don’t, you know, take any chances, but Brad said, ‘ah, everybody thinks I’m a sissy,’ you know?” says Randy, “he said, I’m gonna play. When he went out there and got his blood pumping, he had a damaged blood vessel, and then that made the blood vessel bust all the way.”

Doctors said he had a subdural hematoma in his right frontal lobe.

His brain was bleeding.

His parents rushed him to the hospital, while his brother, Scott Ames, came from UE, where he was playing college football at the time.

“Then, you’re just thinking, you know, like typical football injuries. He didn’t really give me any details, just said he collapsed on the field, and they took him to the hospital, you know?” explains Scott, “with me also being a football player, you know, I’m just thinking, ‘oh he’s gonna be alright,’ you know, we always, we bounce back. That’s how we are.”

Brad didn’t bounce back.

After multiple surgeries and countless hours of therapy, Brad left the hospital 6 months later, a different man.

Throughout just this past year in 2021, he’s lost the ability to walk, even with the help of his parents.

His mother, Janet Ames has spent decades helping Brad maneuver life, talking to him, spending time with him, and doing all the things she says mothers are for.

He has trouble communicating, and is unable to hold an interaction to the level you would expect of a man in his 40′s.

All of it stemming from a high school football field.

“Sometimes that outcome is not always rosy. Like the guy getting to go back on the field, I mean we’re dealing with that. Been dealing with it for 29 years,” says Janet.

Nearly three decades since Brad’s injury, and the Ames say they have grown stronger together, leaning on their faith, and hoping Brad and his story can help spread awareness for concussions and the permanent impact they can have.

However, their situation hasn’t stolen their love for sports.

“This front yard has had so much laughter in it from us playing football in our front yard,” says Scott, “of all of us guys, I mean, we didn’t play football in the fall, we played football year round.”

“I don’t know what the answer is. Quitting, stopping football? That’s not the answer,” says Randy.

After the accident, Scott finished out his freshman year at the University of Evansville, and quit the football team.

He says it changed his entire life, his perspective, and his goals.

Scott is now a youth pastor, and while his brother’s situation changed the course of his life, he’s still a football fan, and is glad he played.

“We’ll have conversations with people and they say, ‘knowing what you know now, would you still play the game?’” says Scott, “I’m like, ‘yeah, I would.’”

They say the answer to preventing their situation isn’t to ban any one sport, or to keep your kids out.

The only thing to do is to watch them, and make sure they’re really okay when they say they’re okay.

Janet says she hates the phrase, “getting your bell rung,” she says any hit, big or small, should be checked out.

“The game is not everything. Your life is the most important thing, and awareness, awareness, awareness is what needs to continue,” says Janet.

Although some would call the accident and following years a misfortune, the Ames say they’ve made their peace with it.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.