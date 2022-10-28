EPD: Person taken to hospital after shooting on Herbert Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms a shots fired run in the area of the 2300 block of Herbert Avenue in Evansville.
The call came in at 8:29 p.m. Thursday.
Officials with the Evansville Police Department tell 14 News that one person was shot and taken to the hospital. No word yet of the severity of the injuries.
