Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD: Person taken to hospital after shooting on Herbert Ave.

Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms a shots fired run in the area of the 2300 block of Herbert...
Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms a shots fired run in the area of the 2300 block of Herbert Avenue in Evansville on Thursday night.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms a shots fired run in the area of the 2300 block of Herbert Avenue in Evansville.

The call came in at 8:29 p.m. Thursday.

Officials with the Evansville Police Department tell 14 News that one person was shot and taken to the hospital. No word yet of the severity of the injuries.

We have a crew on scene right now.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark
14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Indiana police identify child found dead in suitcase; 1 person in custody, another at large
Feds sentence man for selling meth inside Toyota
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’

Latest News

EVSC school board candidates address issues as 2022 election nears
EVSC school board candidates address issues as 2022 election nears
Former Evansville North linebacker still suffering from concussion, nearly 30 years later
Former Evansville North linebacker suffering from concussion nearly 30 years later
Former Evansville North linebacker suffering from concussion nearly 30 years later
Former Evansville North linebacker suffering from concussion nearly 30 years later
Police Lights
Traffic Alert: Multiple car accidents on Epworth Rd.