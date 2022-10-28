Día de los Muertos celebration planned at USI

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana will commemorate Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) from 7:30 pm. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 2 in the lobby of the Liberal Arts Center.

The event is open to the public at no charge, and light refreshments will be served.

Dr. Manuel Apodaca Valdez, Associate Professor of Spanish, will give a short presentation on the significance of the Day of the Dead followed by a candlelight procession on the Labyrinth in front of the Liberal Arts Center to remember victims of femicide around the globe.

Guests will learn about Day of the Dead and enjoy face paintings, flower making, Latin music and dancing with trained dance instructors.

This event is sponsored by the College of Liberal Arts, Multicultural Center, Department of World Languages and Cultures, and various student organizations on campus including the Spanish Club, Hispanic Student Union, PANAS, International Club and Student Government Association.

