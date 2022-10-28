Birthday Club
Couple celebrates 50th 5K race in Newburgh

By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - One couple celebrates the end of a racing journey in Newburgh Friday night.

Paul and Kim Kasenow are hosting a pre-race party to celebrate the 50th state they will have ran a 5K in.

At the pre-race party, the Kasenow’s will have shirts, medals, and the shoes they raced in on display for guests to see.

The Kasenow’s say the hardest part about racing in all 50 states is coordinating and planning each trip but the races were the fun part.

Although they took a gap year in 2020, they say running this much the past eight years has definitely improved their lives.

Although the race in Newburgh is the last of their 5K in 50 states journey, they hope to take on the Appalachian Mountain trails next.

