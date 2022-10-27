Trail of Treats happening Thursday night in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s time for the kids to trick or treat in downtown Owensboro.

Thursday night is the return of Trail of Treats!

It’s from 5:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.

There will be 70 plus booths set up and activities for the kids.

Veterans Boulevard and West Second Street will be closed after 2 p.m., as well as Daviess Street, Allen Street, Saint Ann Street, and

Frederica Street.

You won’t be able to park on the street in those areas.

The Daviess Street parking garage will still be open.

