Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Trail of Treats happening Thursday night in Owensboro

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s time for the kids to trick or treat in downtown Owensboro.

Thursday night is the return of Trail of Treats!

It’s from 5:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.

There will be 70 plus booths set up and activities for the kids.

Veterans Boulevard and West Second Street will be closed after 2 p.m., as well as Daviess Street, Allen Street, Saint Ann Street, and

Frederica Street.

You won’t be able to park on the street in those areas.

The Daviess Street parking garage will still be open.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Indiana police identify child found dead in suitcase; 1 person in custody, another at large
14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark
14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark
Feds sentence man for selling meth inside Toyota
Anthony Esposito
Hopkins Co. man charged with sexual abuse of a child

Latest News

Dia De Los Muertos celebration happening this weekend in Henderson
Día De Los Muertos celebration happening this weekend in Henderson
Impact 100 awarding grants in Owensboro
Impact 100 awarding grants in Owensboro
Evansville Parks Dept. holding 2nd open house for plan feedback
Evansville Parks Dept. holding 2nd open house for plan feedback
Evansville Parks Dept. holding 2nd open house for plan feedback
Evansville Parks Dept. holding 2nd open house for plan feedback