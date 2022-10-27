Showers return for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and brisk conditions Thursday as temperatures rose into the lower 60s across the Tri-State. Lows will settle in the lower 40s on Friday morning with afternoon highs in the upper 60s with sunny skies. Good football weather for Friday night’s games. The weekend will start out sunny and pleasant on Saturday with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Scattered rain showers will move in from the southwest on Sunday, along with cloudy skies. Highs on Sunday will stay in the lower 60s with showers continuing through the evening and into Monday. Rain should gradually taper off on Monday. Mild temperatures remain through the first half of next week with highs in the lower 70s and lows near 50.

