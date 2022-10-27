Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Senior-laden Boonville football team preps for sectional clash with undefeated Reitz

Senior-laden Boonville football team preps for sectional clash with undefeated Reitz
By Tamar Sher
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Boonville football team is on a mission this week – get to the sectional championship.

The program is one step closer after winning 41-21 over Harrison in the first round of sectionals last Friday night.

Since Boonville head coach Darin Ward took over the program in 2015, the Pioneers have only won one sectional semifinal game in the 2018 season. Ward and his crew impressed the Pocket Athletic Conference this year, finishing 4-1 in the Big School Division behind Gibson Southern.

An advantage being the roster is filled with key senior playmakers who are determined to make a mark.

“I know I got great studs everywhere at running back, receiver, I know I got dudes who can go make plays,” Boonville senior quarterback Clay Conner said. “I got faith in all my guys around me. We’re all ready, we don’t want it to be our last, we just want to keep working and get a big win.”

The Pioneers are set to face undefeated Reitz (10-0) in the 4A sectional semifinals, which is a challenge they feel prepared for.

“We’ve played in some big games already, just over the last few weeks, playing in the PAC championship game and playing some other good quality teams,” Ward said. “We played Reitz here last year in the tournament. I think both squads are really familiar with each other and respect one another, so it should be a great atmosphere on Friday night.”

Bennett Field is the host site for the matchup, which begins at 7 p.m. CST on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Indiana police identify child found dead in suitcase; 1 person in custody, another at large
14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark
14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark
Feds sentence man for selling meth inside Toyota
Anthony Esposito
Hopkins Co. man charged with sexual abuse of a child

Latest News

Senior-laden Boonville football team preps for sectional clash with undefeated Reitz
Senior-laden Boonville football team preps for sectional clash with undefeated Reitz
Pike Central football advances to the sectional semifinal for only the second time
Pike Central football advances to the sectional semifinal for only the second time
Memorial girls soccer heads to state in back-to-back seasons
Memorial girls soccer heads to state in back-to-back seasons
Touchdown Live Nominees week 10
Touchdown Live Nominees week 10