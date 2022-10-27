Senior-laden Boonville football team preps for sectional clash with undefeated Reitz

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Boonville football team is on a mission this week – get to the sectional championship.

The program is one step closer after winning 41-21 over Harrison in the first round of sectionals last Friday night.

Since Boonville head coach Darin Ward took over the program in 2015, the Pioneers have only won one sectional semifinal game in the 2018 season. Ward and his crew impressed the Pocket Athletic Conference this year, finishing 4-1 in the Big School Division behind Gibson Southern.

An advantage being the roster is filled with key senior playmakers who are determined to make a mark.

“I know I got great studs everywhere at running back, receiver, I know I got dudes who can go make plays,” Boonville senior quarterback Clay Conner said. “I got faith in all my guys around me. We’re all ready, we don’t want it to be our last, we just want to keep working and get a big win.”

The Pioneers are set to face undefeated Reitz (10-0) in the 4A sectional semifinals, which is a challenge they feel prepared for.

“We’ve played in some big games already, just over the last few weeks, playing in the PAC championship game and playing some other good quality teams,” Ward said. “We played Reitz here last year in the tournament. I think both squads are really familiar with each other and respect one another, so it should be a great atmosphere on Friday night.”

Bennett Field is the host site for the matchup, which begins at 7 p.m. CST on Friday.

