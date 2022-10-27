Renovations slated to begin at Greek’s Candy Store building on Thurs.

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A renovation project in Princeton is officially underway.

14 News reported last year about a plan to renovate the old Greek’s Candy Store.

According to the Downtown Princeton Indiana Facebook page, city officials held a launch event to commemorate the beginning of the construction on the building, which is slated to start on Thursday.

Brothers Louis and Peter Andriakos opened Greek’s Candy Store in 1906.

After the building was sold, there was an auction for the items inside in 2012.

It has been empty since then.

