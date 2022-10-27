Birthday Club
Red White & Blue Forum set for Thursday in Owensboro

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - We’re less than two weeks away from election day.

That means it time for the Red White and Blue forum in Owensboro.

It’s a chance for candidates on the local and state level get in one last campaign push.

It’s at the Daviess County Courthouse lawn at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Several candidates will be speaking.

There will be food and drinks available, but officials ask you to bring a lawn chair.

We plan to be there, and have reports tonight on 14 News.

