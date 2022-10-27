Impact 100 awarding grants in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday in Owensboro, several grants will be awarded during the annual Impact 100 meeting.

It’s at 4:30 p.m. at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Officials say there will be two Residual Grant award winners and one NextGen Grant Award Winner.

That’s more than $200,000 going back into the Owensboro/Daviess County community.

