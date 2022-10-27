Impact 100 awarding grants in Owensboro
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday in Owensboro, several grants will be awarded during the annual Impact 100 meeting.
It’s at 4:30 p.m. at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
Officials say there will be two Residual Grant award winners and one NextGen Grant Award Winner.
That’s more than $200,000 going back into the Owensboro/Daviess County community.
