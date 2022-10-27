Birthday Club
Honor Flight veterans attend meet and greet in Evansville

By Bernado Malone
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens of veterans are gathering together Thursday ahead of the trip of a lifetime.

A group of 86 veterans attended the event who are embarking on the 13th Honor Flight for Southern Indiana.

Thursday night brings the group together at the Coliseum in downtown Evansville for the first time.

The veterans are traveling to Washington D.C on Saturday morning.

They will visit the World War Two and Vietnam Memorials, take a bus tour to the National Mall, and see the Arlington National Cemetery.

When they get back Saturday night, organizers are hoping the public packs the Evansville Regional Airport for the welcome home they deserve.

The flight arrives at 7:30 p.m.

