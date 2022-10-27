Birthday Club
Funding awarded to area organizations for crime victim support

CASA of Ohio Valley
CASA of Ohio Valley
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced nearly $8 million in grant funding to 56 programs and projects that support victims of violent crime.

“As Governor, I am committed to protecting every person in our state,” said Gov. Beshear. “This funding is another step toward a Kentucky where every victim of crime is provided with the critical recovery resources, protection and legal services to ensure justice.”

Locally, the grant recipients are:

CASA of Ohio Valley, Inc. - $47,599

Green River Regional Rape Victim Services - $233,273.00

Owensboro Area Shelter & Information Services (OASIS) - $200,000.00

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, no matter when the violence took place, please contact the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence or the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs.

There are 13 sexual assault programs providing services to all victims of sexual violence in Kentucky. Services are free of charge. Anyone who has been affected by sexual violence is welcome, including family members and friends close to victims.

Call the 24-hour free hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233).

